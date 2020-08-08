Toews Corp ADV Invests $137.05 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,551,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,052,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 35.3% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Toews Corp ADV owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,938. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.86. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

