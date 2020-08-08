TokenPay Price Tops $0.0863 on Major Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TokenPay has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0863 or 0.00000736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035798 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,671.45 or 0.99644717 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000729 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00161789 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000930 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004713 BTC.

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,404,670 coins and its circulating supply is 21,404,658 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay.

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

