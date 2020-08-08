TOKPIE Price Tops $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $177,940.93 and approximately $54.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000157 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001418 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008425 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

