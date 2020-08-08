TOP SHIPS Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, August 10th (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Shares of TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 10th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TOP SHIPS stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. TOP SHIPS has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

TOP SHIPS Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

