Torray LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.5% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 347.7% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.8% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 960,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,828,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 152,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,229,366. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $295.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

