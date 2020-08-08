Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.85

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.85 and traded as high as $18.66. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 55,965 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 536,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 362,535 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 533,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 325,345 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NTG)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

