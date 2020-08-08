Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Holdings Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $11,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,090,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,796,000 after purchasing an additional 76,968 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,751,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,322,000 after purchasing an additional 58,241 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,973,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 39.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 189,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,673 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of TM traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.83. 85,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. Toyota Motor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41. The company has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.66 and its 200-day moving average is $127.20.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.46. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $65.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

