TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Update

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of TRTX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 420,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 241.68 and a current ratio of 241.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $671.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.91.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.