TransAtlantic Petroleum (TAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter.

Shares of TAT stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.84.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

