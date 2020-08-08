TransAtlantic Petroleum (TNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE TNP opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

