Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.93

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.93 and traded as high as $15.49. Transcontinental shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 124,355 shares traded.

TCL.A has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02.

Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL.A)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

