TransferCoin (TX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $208,007.15

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 47.6% lower against the US dollar. TransferCoin has a market cap of $208,007.15 and $252.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

