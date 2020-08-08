Travala.com Hits Market Cap of $73.18 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00015801 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $73.18 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.81 or 0.01979058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00093156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00192770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00110627 BTC.

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,228,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,369,051 tokens. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala.

Travala.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

