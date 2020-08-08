TravelNote Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $6,553.66 and approximately $16.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TravelNote has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One TravelNote token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00108206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.53 or 0.01973596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00194204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00111107 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

