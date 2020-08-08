Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.