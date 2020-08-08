TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,122,000 after purchasing an additional 244,289 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,739,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.16. 2,239,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,849. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.66 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

