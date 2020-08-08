Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83, 4,040 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 5,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLLYF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $1.70 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.85.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLLYF)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.