Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,763,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 116,954 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.71% of Trimble worth $76,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $497,661.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,125.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $109,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $565,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $843,372. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

