Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

TRN stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,272. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $841,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 470,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 311,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 326,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 86,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

