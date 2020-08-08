Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Short Interest Update

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 802,900 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 869,800 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSC. ValuEngine cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Tristate Capital stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Tristate Capital has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tristate Capital will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,159. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Dolan purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,423 shares of company stock worth $408,763. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tristate Capital by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tristate Capital by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

