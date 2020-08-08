Triton Emission Solutions (OTCMKTS:DSOX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Triton Emission Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:DSOX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Triton Emission Solutions shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10,638 shares traded.

Triton Emission Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSOX)

Triton Emission Solutions Inc develops and markets emission abatement technologies for the marine industry worldwide. It offers Njord exhaust gas scrubber system that clean the exhaust gases from excess sulfur released from the internal combustion process within ships engine; and bio scrubber technology, a system designed to reduce the maintenance cost and premature failure of gas turbine engines by removing alkali metals.

