Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.01.

TRVG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trivago in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.15 to $1.80 in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Get Trivago alerts:

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.83 on Friday. Trivago has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. Trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trivago will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trivago in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trivago in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trivago by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trivago in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trivago by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.