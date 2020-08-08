Trollcoin (TROLL) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $486,167.73 and approximately $15.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

