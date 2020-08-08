True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.74

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $5.96. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 169,927 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNT.UN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$6.25 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.08. The company has a market cap of $501.96 million and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.60, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

