TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) & Eventbrite (NASDAQ:EB) Head to Head Review

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Eventbrite alerts:

53.7% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eventbrite and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 3 1 0 2.25 TrueCar 0 6 3 0 2.33

Eventbrite presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.22%. TrueCar has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential downside of 6.48%. Given Eventbrite’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than TrueCar.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -69.71% -51.80% -25.08% TrueCar -11.76% -5.69% -4.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eventbrite and TrueCar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $326.80 million 2.47 -$68.76 million ($0.84) -11.01 TrueCar $353.88 million 1.66 -$54.89 million ($0.39) -14.05

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TrueCar beats Eventbrite on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. In addition, the company offers forecast, consulting, and other services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. Further, it provides geographically specific and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer Website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.