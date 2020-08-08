TrueFlip (TFL) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $5,558.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00003308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $584.52 or 0.04967228 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029687 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014039 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TFL is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

