Truegame (TGAME) Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Truegame has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $121,757.49 and approximately $3,060.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $585.46 or 0.05013852 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002210 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013809 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

