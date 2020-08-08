Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 258.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,866 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1,541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 211,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 198,232 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. 3,777,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Argus lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

