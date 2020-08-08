TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.26

TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and traded as high as $42.87. TSINGTAO BREWER/S shares last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 1,197 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TSINGTAO BREWER/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76.

About TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

