TTC Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox and Upbit. TTC has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and approximately $420,791.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TTC has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $585.90 or 0.04985386 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002197 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029605 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013605 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 894,680,920 coins and its circulating supply is 437,655,764 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

