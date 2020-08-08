TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post sales of $405.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.10 million to $406.61 million. TTEC reported sales of $395.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 27.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $58.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 12,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

