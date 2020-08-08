Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Short Interest Update

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 869,600 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 931,500 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.01 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $49,704,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,178,918 shares in the company, valued at $183,534,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

