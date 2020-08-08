TurtleCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.50 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $865,143.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 79,636,572,080 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

