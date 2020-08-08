TurtleNetwork Market Capitalization Hits $359,054.35 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $359,054.35 and approximately $6,073.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00785522 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.22 or 0.01812613 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008519 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000671 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000197 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

