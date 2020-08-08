Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will announce sales of $49.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.30 million and the lowest is $45.50 million. Twin Disc reported sales of $72.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year sales of $237.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.00 million to $241.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $202.55 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $205.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Twin Disc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

In related news, Director Michael Doar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,118.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 4.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 17.3% in the first quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 744,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 109,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 8.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,646,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 128,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

