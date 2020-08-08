Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) and Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Head to Head Contrast

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) and Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment -139.57% 7.88% 0.87% Regency Centers 23.19% 3.86% 2.29%

Dividends

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Two Harbors Investment pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Two Harbors Investment has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Two Harbors Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Two Harbors Investment and Regency Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 2 6 0 2.75 Regency Centers 1 5 7 0 2.46

Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus target price of $10.53, indicating a potential upside of 91.36%. Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $53.23, indicating a potential upside of 27.80%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Regency Centers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $994.69 million 1.51 $323.96 million $1.37 4.01 Regency Centers $984.33 million 7.18 $176.07 million $3.69 11.29

Two Harbors Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Regency Centers. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Two Harbors Investment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

