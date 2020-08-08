U Network Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. One U Network token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $750,145.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, U Network has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The official website for U Network is u.network. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

