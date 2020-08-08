U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 88,226 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 731,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after acquiring an additional 221,520 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 514,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 96.7% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,816,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,787. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Stephens reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.