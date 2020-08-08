Ubex (UBEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $141,650.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Fatbtc and Bilaxy. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $141,650.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013595 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, BTC-Alpha, Fatbtc, IDEX, LBank, Bilaxy, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

