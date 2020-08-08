Ubiq (UBQ) Price Tops $0.11

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $4.80 million and $1,883.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

