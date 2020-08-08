UBS Group AG Buys 176,952 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 707.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,952 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 7.77% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LQDH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 11,056.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 329,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,558,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,935,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,752,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $92.22 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $69.04 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average is $89.21.

