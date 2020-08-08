UBS Group AG Buys 19,201 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.82% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $17,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 443,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

