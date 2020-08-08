UBS Group AG Buys 600,888 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 1,490.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,888 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.02% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $28.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

