UBS Group AG Has $17.86 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,664 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Hasbro worth $17,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 38.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 28.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $123.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

