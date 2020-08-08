UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,196 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.57% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $22,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

EWT stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $45.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.37.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

