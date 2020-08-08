UBS Group AG Sells 5,621 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.48% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $17,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of IYK opened at $141.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.59. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $141.13.

About iShares US Consumer Goods ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.