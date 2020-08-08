UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,880 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $22,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,350,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,406,248,000 after buying an additional 404,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,009,000 after purchasing an additional 786,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,569,000 after purchasing an additional 78,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,647,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,649,000 after purchasing an additional 526,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,109,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $153.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.72. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

