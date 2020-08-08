UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,260 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.49% of Houlihan Lokey worth $17,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 988,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,539,000 after purchasing an additional 665,544 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,087,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,683,000 after purchasing an additional 457,252 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,323,000 after purchasing an additional 388,125 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 735,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,328,000 after purchasing an additional 268,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 242,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.60.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

