UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $334.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.77.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth about $10,898,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 96,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 60,914 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.