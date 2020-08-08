Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Hits $0.0330 on Major Exchanges

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 115.1% higher against the US dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $341,657.77 and $634.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

